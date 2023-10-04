Senior Connect
Oak Island works to decrease flooding along Ocean Dr. with dune infiltration project

By Ava Brendgord
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews in Oak Island have started construction on Ocean Dr. to build a dune infiltration system.

The project will reduce ponding, decrease occurrences of standing water, and limit flooding during heavy rainfall through the installation of two retention basins, drop inlets, and chambers for water drainage.

Water will filter through the system, which will be installed within the dunes, and stream back into the ocean.

The project will also increase the width of the dunes, which should provide additional protection to homes and businesses along the coast. Vegetation will be planted on top of the rebuilt dunes, which officials are hopeful will bring back wildlife to the area.

“This area of Ocean Dr. tends to hold standing water after any significant rain event, so this is something the town has been looking at for some time,” Mike Emory, administration and communications manager for Oak Island, said. “The town council was able to allocate some funding so we can get this project finished.”

A contract for $466,568 was approved at a special Oak Island Town Council meeting on February 20, 2023, for the project. No grants or additional funding were awarded

The project is divided into multiple phases. Phase one, which includes construction from Womble St. to Barbee Blvd., is currently underway.

Emory stated the project should be complete at the end of December, or at the latest, early January. Once the project is finished, results should be immediately noticeable.

For more information on the dune infiltration system, you can visit the Town of Oak Island’s website.

