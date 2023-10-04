Senior Connect
Novant Health reducing workforce by 160 positions system-wide

A Novant Health facility.
A Novant Health facility.(WECT)
By Jamie Boulet
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health is reducing its workforce by 160 positions, according to a statement provided by a spokesperson on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

“Novant Health is making changes across the health system as part of an organizational redesign plan. In a challenging healthcare environment, we are focused on how we can work differently to prioritize direct patient care, operate more efficiently and reimagine how we serve our patients,” the statement reads.

The spokesperson said that the nonprofit is reducing its workforce by 160 positions, which is less than 0.5 percent of the 36,000 positions across the system. Per Novant Health, the reduction “mainly impacts management and administrative roles.”

“We take these decisions very seriously and are grateful for our team members’ service and contributions to our patients and our communities. We are doing everything we can to support them through this transition,

“This decision absolutely will not affect our ability to deliver high-quality, safe care to our patients and communities. Novant Health is a strong organization with a bold vision for the future, exploring new and different ways to innovate to deliver even better care and create remarkable experiences for our patients, people and communities.”

When asked if the reductions will impact people working in southeastern North Carolina, the spokesperson replied:

“We can confirm that the impacts are systemwide, including local roles.”

Novant Health serves communities in North Carolina and South Carolina, though the majority of its facilities listed on its website are in N.C. The nonprofit acquired New Hanover Regional Medical Center from New Hanover County following an agreement approved by the county commissioners in 2020.

