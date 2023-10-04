North Carolina’s McHenry takes over as interim U.S. House speaker following McCarthy’s ouster

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRAL) - U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina is — for now, at least — the most powerful person in the U.S. House of Representatives, following an extraordinary vote by the chamber Tuesday to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

McCarthy named McHenry, a Charlotte-area Republican, as his temporary replacement following a 216-to-210 vote to remove McCarthy from the chamber’s top leadership role, a move pushed by hard-line Republicans angry with McCarthy for working with Democrats last week to avoid a government shutdown.

McHenry will serve as speaker pro tempore until the House votes to select a replacement for McCarthy, who goes down in history as the only House speaker to be forced out by a vote of his fellow representatives.

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.