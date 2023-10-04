Senior Connect
North Carolina’s McHenry takes over as interim U.S. House speaker following McCarthy’s ouster

Patrick McHenry
Patrick McHenry(Provided by campaign)
By Will Doran and Jack Hagel
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRAL) - U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina is — for now, at least — the most powerful person in the U.S. House of Representatives, following an extraordinary vote by the chamber Tuesday to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

McCarthy named McHenry, a Charlotte-area Republican, as his temporary replacement following a 216-to-210 vote to remove McCarthy from the chamber’s top leadership role, a move pushed by hard-line Republicans angry with McCarthy for working with Democrats last week to avoid a government shutdown.

McHenry will serve as speaker pro tempore until the House votes to select a replacement for McCarthy, who goes down in history as the only House speaker to be forced out by a vote of his fellow representatives.

You can read the rest of this story here.

