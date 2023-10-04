New Hanover Community Endowment reviews recent grant applications

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover Community Endowment manages more than $1 billion brought into the community after the county sold New Hanover Regional Medical Center to Novant Health in 2021.

While the Endowment has been in existence since early 2021, the group has released just over $9 million through one grant cycle, which was announced in December 2022.

Endowment President and CEO William Buster says the goal is to get funds back into the community soon.

“We just wrapped up our second round of funding, and we received over 200 applications from our community partners,” said Buster. “And right now, we are reviewing those applications and preparing how we will go forward in supporting the work that’s been asked of us to support at this point.”

Nonprofit and public organizations in New Hanover County are eligible to apply for funding through the Endowment. According to Buster, the Endowment specified criteria for applicants during the second grant cycle. The application window closed on Sept. 22.

“We’ve asked partners to be more intentional about some of the issues and opportunities that we’ve been finding that are most important to our community,” said Buster. “So, there are things like affordable housing that people have applied for, education, early childhood education, and community safety are the big areas, along with workforce opportunity.”

Buster hopes to announce receipients of funding through the second grant cycle by the end of this year. He wants the process to move faster into next year.

“We’re at a time now where we’re about to speed up and hopefully bring our community partners along with us,” said Buster. “I can tell people that it’s been a day-to-day operation ever since I’ve gotten here and I think we’re at a point now that we’re going to move a little faster moving forward.”

While Endowment staff will sort through applications and decide who should receive funding through this cycle, the Endowment board will have the final say.

“[The board] set the agenda for how we move forward,” said Buster. “The board’s role is also to create the strategy, the strategic direction for the organization, and then I implement that strategic direction with the staff that I hire.”

Buster says he does not expect the recent changes to the board, including the appointments of Former County Commissioners Woody White and Pat Kusek, to change how the group operates.

“We’re pretty excited to have Woody and Pat to join the board,” said Buster. “They come to their first board meeting at the end of this month and I don’t expect for there to be any difference in how the board, kind of, interacts with me and then how the board works with each other because it’s important that they have a congealed, kind of, direction for themselves as well.”

