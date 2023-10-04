New Hanover Board of Education moving forward with prayer policy, headed to final vote

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education voted on a policy that would allow prayers at the start of board meetings on Tuesday night.

The board voted 6-1 to remove part of the policy that would allow a board member to pray if no other speaker signed up. Any local religious leader would be allowed to sign up to pray.

The policy would set aside three minutes for the prayer, would not be a part of the board’s official business and board members would not be able to review the prayers in advance.

Another vote is required before the policy will go into effect.

