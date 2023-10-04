Senior Connect
NC Wildlife Commission putting on annual photography competition, cash prizes available

A $200 cash prize is available for whoever can capture the best wildlife photo in North Carolina.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A $200 cash grand prize is up for grabs for whoever can capture the best wildlife photo in North Carolina.

The NC Wildlife Resources Commission announced the contest on Tuesday, which is open to all amateur and professional photographers, except for wildlife officers and their immediate families.

There will be 10 categories of competition, which are listed below:

  • Animal Behavior
  • Birds
  • Invertebrates
  • Mammals
  • Outdoor Recreation
  • Reptiles and Amphibians
  • Wild Landscapes
  • Wild Plants and Fungi
  • Youth Photographer, 13-17: Any of the above subjects, shot by children ages 13-17.
  • Youth Photographer, 12 and under: Any of the above subjects, shot by children 12 and younger.

Contestants can submit up to two photos per category through Jan. 31, 2024. All photos must be submitted as JPEG files, and should be no larger than 2 MB.

The NC Wildlife Commission said no pictures of pets or domestic animals are allowed in the contest, except if they are participating in outdoor activities, such as hunting dogs.

In addition to winning $200, the grand-prize winner will also have their photo published on the cover of the July/August 2024 issue of “Wildlife in North Carolina.” First, second and third-place finishers in each category will win $100, $75 and $50, respectively.

Adults participating in the competition must be subscribers to the “Wildlife in North Carolina” in order to be eligible to participate.

More than 1,700 photos were submitted during last year’s competition.

Find more information about the contest and see past winners here.

