Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Multiple victims reported in Massachusetts shooting

A heavy police presence is seen along Maple Street in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.
A heavy police presence is seen along Maple Street in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - Police in Holyoke, Massachusetts, said they’re investigating a shooting that involves “multiple victims” in the city’s downtown area.

Police said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

There is a heavy police presence, including Holyoke police and Massachusetts State Police cruisers, along a busy roadway in the downtown area, with crime scene tape stretched across the road.

There’s no word yet from police on a suspect or suspects and there’s no further information on the victims at this time.

Copyright 2023 WGGB/WSHM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMC Classic Wilmington 16 movie theatre in Wilmington, NC, on the afternoon of Oct. 3, 2023
Only AMC theatre in Wilmington to close Oct. 15
Carolina Beach PD investigating death at Seaside Chapel
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper
Cooper signs seven bills, lets three become law and vetoes two others
Wilmington NC Police Department crews at the scene of a shooting at 34 North Apartments on...
Police say woman got temporary restraining order against man shot and killed in Wilmington
Suspect in Holden Beach Rd. larceny
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office identifies woman suspected of larceny

Latest News

According to her caregivers, 38-year-old Jacobs has lived her life looking for the next thrill.
Woman in hospice fulfills dream to go skydiving
FILE - Kaiser Permanente mental health workers and supporters march outside a Kaiser facility...
Health care workers picket outside US hospitals in multiple states, kicking off 3-day strike
Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., talks to reporters hours before Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.,...
McCarthy’s ouster leaves the House adrift as divided Republicans seek to unite behind a new leader
Workers began to walk off the job early Wednesday morning and are scheduled to continue through...
Largest health care worker strike in the US begins
Kenneth Michael Broxton
Rocky Point man charged with voluntary manslaughter after fatal shooting