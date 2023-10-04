Senior Connect
Man charged in Conway-area shooting out on bond, records show

Gregory Floyd
Gregory Floyd(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man charged in connection to a shooting in the Conway area last week is out on bond.

Documents obtained by WMBF News state 36-year-old Gregory Floyd was arrested on Monday and charged with four counts of attempted murder. The charges stem from an incident that happened on Sept. 29 on Bucksport Road.

According to arrest warrants, Floyd allegedly shot at a vehicle multiple times following a verbal altercation. The warrants state that one victim had “multiple gunshot wounds” while another had a wound to the leg and a third had a wound to their foot.

Damage to the vehicle was also reported.

Officers from the Horry County Police Department were called to Ole Bellamy Drive before learning the incident happened on Bucksport Road. Police were able to find a victim with a gunshot wound and spent rounds on the road.

Online records show Floyd was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Tuesday on a $60,000 bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

