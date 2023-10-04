Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: temperatures to span the 80s and 40s

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:13 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a pleasant Wednesday across the Cape Fear Region. Expect similar conditions to recent days, including warm sunshine, 0% rain chances, fresh northeast breezes, and high temperatures mainly in the lower 80s.

A sharp cold front will direct your First Alert Forecast in the longer range. Ahead of this front, expect a period of modest 20 to 30% shower / thundershower chances Thursday through Saturday. By Sunday, the front will have passed, odds for rain will have crashed to zero, and temperatures will have tanked in perhaps even more impressive ways. Contrast your First Alert Forecast highs for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday - near or north of 80 - to lows for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday nights - near or below 50. If you haven’t yet reached for your jacket on some of the recent cool mornings, you likely will be then!

In the tropics, Philippe continues to make its long-awaited northward break. Steering flow ought to guide Philippe to Bermuda by Friday and eastern New England or Canada by Sunday. No other storms appear to be in their formative stages and the Carolinas face no definable threats.

Stay prepared for the last two months of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

View your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

