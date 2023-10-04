Events planned throughout southeastern NC celebrating fall, Halloween

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several communities throughout southeastern North Carolina have announced upcoming events in celebration of fall and Halloween.

Surf City

During the month of October, the Surf City Police Department will be handing out bags containing flashlights, blinking rings, glow sticks and coloring books at Surf City Town Hall, located at 214 W Florence Way in Hampstead.

“This will last for the month of October, so stop in any time Monday through Friday 9-5pm!” the SCPD announcement states.

According to the announcement, the event is part of the Surf City Safe Initiative.

Burgaw

The Town of Burgaw is scheduled to host is Autumn Fest on Saturday, Oct. 21.

According to the announcement, the event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and feature:

Craft vendors

Food trucks

A blueberry knot eating contest

Candy

Pumpkin decorating

A kids costume contest

Live performances

The “Graveyard 5k” and “Boogaw Trick or Treat” one mile race

Autumn Fest will be held at the Pender County Courthouse Square, located at 100 S Wright St.

For more information, including registration for the races, please visit the Town of Burgaw website.

Shallotte

The Shallotte Police Department will host its Spooktacular event at Mulberry Park on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

According to the announcement, the event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and feature “treats, games and goodies.”

Mulberry Park is located at 123 Mulberry St.

“This is a great event for the kids to attend,” the SPD said. “Fun for the whole family.”

Sunset Beach

The Sunset Beach Police Department will hosts its Trunk or Treat event on Wednesday, Oct. 25, beginning at 5 p.m.

“If you would like to donate candy in the coming days, look for an SBPD donation box at the following Sunset Beach stores; R.M. Mart, CVS, Walgreens, Dollar General, Food Lion and Dollar Tree,” the announcement states. “Donations can also be dropped off at the SBPD between 8:30am-5:00pm M-F.

“Local businesses and/or non-profit organizations that would like to pass out candy at the event must register with the SBPD. Email cdraheim@sunsetbeachnc.gov or call 910 579-6297 x1028.”

The event is scheduled to be held at Sunset Beach Town Park, located at 206 Sunset Blvd N.

Brunswick County Fall Festival

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced that the Brunswick County Fall Festival will be held on Thursday, Oct. 26.

“Once again, there will be hot dogs, drinks, popcorn, games, a haunted trail, hay rides, bouncy house, lots of CANDY and so much more! This is a FREE, family friendly event that is always lots of fun!” the BCSO announcement states.

The event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at 70 Stamp Act Drive NE in Bolivia.

Southport

The City of Southport is scheduled to host its “Spook or Treat” event on Friday, Oct. 27, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

According to the city’s announcement, the event will be held at the parks and recreation building, located at 209 N Atlantic Avenue.

“Halloween crafts & treats,” the release states. “Costume contest for ages 4 & under, 5-7, 8-10, 11-13 with categories for the most original, scariest, & cutest.”

The Southport Fire Department will hold its Trunk or Treat event on Tuesday, Oct. 31, beginning at 5 p.m.

“We are now taking candy donations. If you would like to sponsor a 5 gallon bucket, you can pick up a bucket from Fire Headquarters,” the fire department stated.

The event will be held until candy runs out in front of the Southport Fire Headquarters, located at 1011 North Howe St.

Ocean Isle Beach

The Town of Ocean Isle Beach will host its Trunk or Treat event on Friday, Oct. 27, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Town Center Park, located at 11 E 2nd St.

“Calling Ocean Isle Beach residents: Register you trunk (or Golf Cart) for Ocean Isle Beach’s Trunk or Treat today!” the announcement from the town states. “Call Recreation Director Hayley Burgess at 910-579-2166 or email hayley@oibgov.com to register by Friday, October 20th!

“There is NO FEE to participate. The only expenses are treats to hand out and decorations for your trunk or golf cart!”

The registration form can be found here. Candy donations can be dropped off at town hall, located at 111 Causeway Drive.

Whiteville

On Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., the Whiteville Police Department is scheduled to host its Halloween Bash.

“Come out and enjoy some family fun and of course... THE CANDY!!!” a WPD announcement states.

The event will be held in the Whiteville City Hall parking lot, located at 317 S Madison St.

Bolivia

The Bolivia Fire Department will host its Trunk or Treat event on Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the fire department, located at 3848 Old Ocean Hwy.

“If anyone wants to decorate their car and join in the fun make sure to bring your own candy and we’d love to have you join us!” the BFD announcement states.

