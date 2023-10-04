Community invited to 42nd annual NC Oyster Festival Contests

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The community is invited to take part in the 42nd annual NC Oyster Festival Contests set for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21 and 22.

The oyster shucking contests will begin on Saturday with professional shucking at 11:30 a.m. and amateurs at noon. The oyster eating contest will begin at 1:30 p.m. with a $5 participation fee.

“Will you be this year’s Oyster Eating Champion? Love Oysters?! Show your speed swallowing skills and compete with other oyster lovers to “speed eat” oysters as quickly as you can!” an Oyster Festival announcement states.

On Sunday, the festival continues with the oyster stew contest at 1 p.m. with a $5 cost. Guests will be able to sample contestant entries and cast their vote on the people’s choice for the best oyster stew.

You can sign up at the contest tent in the food court area of Ocean Isle Beach Town Center Park starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday.

You can learn more online on the Oyster Festival website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.