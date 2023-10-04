Coastal Horizons, the county, NHCS, USS NC Battleship among entities receiving funding from state budget

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal Horizons is receiving money from the state budget — $12 million — to expand services to people in need -- whether it’s for substance abuse recovery, mental health treatment, or crisis intervention.

Coastal Horizons serves over half of the counties which is one of the reasons this funding is needed. Plus, the need for those services, is getting greater.

“We serve 57 counties in North Carolina, so being able to enhance what we do. Certainly, we are most appreciative and thankful that we have the opportunity to expand what we already do well,” said the president and CEO of Coastal Horizons, Margaret Weller-Stargell.

She says the need for services is so great, her organization needs to expand.

“When you talk about, you know, our clinical staff, our licensed staff, they have to have individual spaces to be able to see the clients that they’re treating,” said Weller-Stargell.

$2 million recurring will go toward Coastal Horizons’ Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic.

It’s one of just 13 CCBHCs in the state of North Carolina, and critical to a patient’s recovery program.

“What’s so important about these clinics is that it’s important to be able to get people in for same-day assessments to provide primary integrated care services; to provide services to individuals regardless of their ability to pay,” said Weller-Stargell.

The other portion of the money will go toward the Treatment Accountability for Safer Communities (TASC) statewide program to hire additional staff.

The CEO/president says there is a lot of work to be done, but at the end of the day, she believes it will benefit patients who need it most.

“Coastal Horizons” is a great organization, and again, I’m very thankful to the legislators for understanding recognizing, and appreciation appreciating the value that Coastal Horizons brings to our communities,” said Weller-Stargell.

Now, along with Coastal Horizons receiving funding, New Hanover County will get more than $3.5 million for what’s called a “Crisis Stabilization and Medical Detox Facility.”

Commissioner Rob Zapple tells WECT that New Hanover County bought the property at the corner of South 16th Street and Robin Hood Road.

“The plan is to renovate and remodel the property and split it into two functions. First, in partnership with LINC create a facility with 20 ‘transitional’ beds to provide housing and counseling for those who are recently released from incarceration and may be at risk of becoming repeat offenders,” said Commissioner Rob Zapple. “The other half of the property is being designed as a medical detoxification facility with 16 beds, for those that are suffering from substance use disorder.”

Commissioner Zapple says the facility is currently under design and is estimated to go to bid by the end of the year.

He says the county expects to break ground on the project by July 2024.

Also allocated in that state budget, more than $1 million is coming to the USS North Carolina Battleship Commission’s Living with Water Project.

The Battleship NC team is working with engineers, scientists from UNCW, and other experts.

They are working to install a wetland to help capture and absorb high tides, while a tidal creek will direct water back into the Cape Fear River.

A living shoreline will help protect the property from the effects of future storms, says a spokesperson for the USS NC Battleship.

“Living With Water is our response to the flooding that persists in our parking lot. It’s a completely unique & ecologically exciting re-naturalization process to expand our positive visitor experience to the memorial while expanding/creating robust new eco-educational potential,” said the spokesperson.

Living With Water is projected to take approximately eight months to build.

The budget also includes $3.2 million for an Artificial Intelligence Pilot Program in New Hanover County Schools that will be used for the implementation of a school safety system that integrates AI technology.

