Artists, scientists and local nonprofits to attend third annual FlowILM at Cameron Art Museum

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cameron Art Museum is scheduled to host its third annual FlowILM on Saturday, Oct. 21, according to an announcement from the museum.

“The community is invited to gather on the museum grounds and join an array of artists, scientists, local non-profits and UNCW labs/ programs focused on local/global water issues,” the CAM announcement states.

From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., family-oriented activities and live music will be offered as the organizations and labs share research.

Live performances, dance, light and sound work and sculptures will be on display during the second half of the event, 6:30 to 9 p.m.

“FlowILM is a free community art event committed to articulating the un/stable relationships between organisms, environments, creativity & technology,” the museum states. “This event takes place in celebration of Earth Day, featuring aquatic organisms unique to the Cape Fear coastal ecosystem. Creative work can be experienced on the museum’s exterior walls and landscapes and visitors are encouraged to meander the museum grounds exploring biologically and ecologically inspired art and performance.”

CAM Café and Sealevel City Vegan Diner will serve food and refreshments between 4 and 8 p.m.

For more information, including the list of participating artists, please visit the FlowILM website.

“The community is invited to gather on the museum grounds and join an array of artists, scientists, local non-profits and UNCW labs/ programs focused on local/global water issues." (Cameron Art Museum)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.