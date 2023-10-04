Senior Connect
15-year-old accused of killing 5 in Raleigh mass shooting to be tried as an adult

Austin Thompson will be tried as an adult after he allegedly killed five people and injured two others in a mass shooting last year.(CNN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - A 15-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing five people in Raleigh in 2022 will be tried as an adult, the Wake County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Austin Thompson, the alleged shooter, is charged with five counts of murder stemming from the mass shooting on Oct. 13 in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood.

In addition to the murder charges, he also faces two counts of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon charges, along with assaulting a law-enforcement officer after he shot and wounded a responding policeman.

A grand jury previously indicted Thompson on the charges.

The shooting left five dead and two others injured. Among those killed was off-duty officer Gabriel Torres and the suspect’s brother, 16-year-old James Roger Thompson.

In addition to the charges against the 15-year-old, the boy’s father, Alan Thompson, has also been cited for storing a firearm in a manner accessible to a minor.

The report details the chronological order of the shooting and the route the shooter took.

The younger Thompson’s next court date is scheduled for Nov. 6, 2023, in Superior Court. He is still being held without bond.

A report released last year revealed that he was armed with multiple firearms, as well as a large knife. At least two officers fired their weapons during the shooting. Immediately after the incident, Thompson was found with serious injuries from a single gunshot.

