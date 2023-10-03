Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Women are paying ‘pink’ tax for health care, study says

FILE - While women pay the same premiums as men, the value of the coverage is often less...
FILE - While women pay the same premiums as men, the value of the coverage is often less because fewer services women need are covered.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A study finds a big disparity between what women and men pay for out-of-pocket health care.

The financial services firm Deloitte looked at more than 16 million people with employer-sponsored health insurance between 2017 and 2022.

The analysis found that American women who have health insurance through their jobs pay about 18% more out-of-pocket than men with similar insurance. And that’s with removing the costs of maternity care.

Also, while women pay about the same premiums as men, the value of their coverage is less. Insurance companies seem to cover fewer services for women, compared to men.

For example, breast cancer screenings can often cost more than other types of cancer screenings.

It’s become known as a kind of “pink” tax for health care.

A separate report, published Monday by the Susan G. Komen organization, finds the high cost of treatment for breast cancer is such a burden that it may be costing women their health.

And studies show the financial burdens can be even worse for women of color, younger women, people who are not married and those who live on a limited income.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Hall Mercer
Sheriff’s office: Columbus County man charged with murder after confessing to killing son
Wilmington NC Police Department crews at the scene of a shooting at 34 North Apartments on...
Police say woman got temporary restraining order against man shot and killed in Wilmington
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Businesses reach settlement with husband of bride killed in golf cart crash on wedding night
Man shot himself while handcuffed in police custody, Fayetteville police say
Elijah Jacob Donato
Babysitter arrested on several child sex crime charges in Carolina Beach

Latest News

The victim was walking down Peach Street just before 11:30 p.m. when they encountered an...
One person injured in Clarkton shooting, investigation underway
Brunswick Nuclear Plant
Brunswick Nuclear Plant sirens to be tested Oct. 11
Wilmington’s Ryan Nyquist will be inducted into the National BMX Hall of Fame this Saturday,...
Wilmington’s Ryan Nyquist to be inducted into National BMX Hall of Fame
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2022, photo, Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley,...
Parents will stand trial in 2021 Michigan school shooting that killed 4 students