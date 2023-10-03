Walk-a-thon for Polio at Miracle Field to spread awareness

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Rotary District 7730 members are holding a 24-hour Walk-a-thon for Polio at Miracle Field in Olsen Park from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday and end at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Rotary members’ goal is to raise awareness and funds to eradicate polio, a vaccine-preventable disease that still threatens children in parts of the world today.

Participants can obtain pledges based on the hours they plan on walking and can walk at the live event or at their own location.

For more information, visit here.

