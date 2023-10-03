UNCW professor to lead Egyptian expedition at 4,000-year-old pyramid

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - University of North Carolina Wilmington Professor Eman Ghoneim is set to lead an interdisciplinary team to discover and map old river branches near a 4,000 year-old pyramid, per a UNCW announcement from Oct. 3.

Ghoneim is a professor of earth and ocean sciences and will be working with a team from the U.S., Australia and Egypt on the expedition of the Nile River branches near the ancient Egyptian Meidum Pyramid Complex.

“The Meidum Pyramid, built by Pharaoh Snefru, was the first known attempt in Egyptian history to construct a true, smooth-sided pyramid. The research team aims to explain the possible cause of the 4000-year-old pyramid’s partial collapse and abandonment in antiquity,” a UNCW announcement states.

An Explorers Club Discovery Grant was awarded to Ghoneim via a partnership between The Explorers Club and Warner Bros. Discovery.

“I am thrilled and honored to receive this grant from the Explorers Club and Warner Bros. Discovery. Aside from offering insight into the likely reasons for the abandonment of the pyramid in antiquity, this project will enable us to piece together a complete picture of ancient Egypt’s former landscape and enable the full story of early inhabitants near the Meidum Pyramid to be told,” Ghoneim said in the announcement. “Furthermore, research of this kind could drastically improve our cultural heritage conservation measures and raise awareness of these ancient sites in the context of modern development planning.”

The team will collect geomorphological, geophysical and deep soil coring data while also conducting radiocarbon dating. Ghoneim’s aim is to make the first complete map of the ancient Nile branches near the site and figure out if the former waterways were simultaneously active when the pyramid was built.

“The Explorers Club, together with Discovery, is thrilled to have Professor Ghoneim on board as one of our remarkable new grantees,” said Emerald Nash, director of grants at The Explorers Club.

UNCW also provided a photo courtesy of Ghoneim from another one of her trips to Egypt.

Eman Ghoneim, UNCW Professor of Earth and Ocean Sciences, at another site in Egypt (Provided by UNCW, courtesy of Eman Ghoneim)

