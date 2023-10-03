Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

UNCW professor to lead Egyptian expedition at 4,000-year-old pyramid

Eman Ghoneim, UNCW Professor of Earth and Ocean Sciences
Eman Ghoneim, UNCW Professor of Earth and Ocean Sciences(Provided by UNCW, courtesy of Eman Ghoneim)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - University of North Carolina Wilmington Professor Eman Ghoneim is set to lead an interdisciplinary team to discover and map old river branches near a 4,000 year-old pyramid, per a UNCW announcement from Oct. 3.

Ghoneim is a professor of earth and ocean sciences and will be working with a team from the U.S., Australia and Egypt on the expedition of the Nile River branches near the ancient Egyptian Meidum Pyramid Complex.

“The Meidum Pyramid, built by Pharaoh Snefru, was the first known attempt in Egyptian history to construct a true, smooth-sided pyramid. The research team aims to explain the possible cause of the 4000-year-old pyramid’s partial collapse and abandonment in antiquity,” a UNCW announcement states.

An Explorers Club Discovery Grant was awarded to Ghoneim via a partnership between The Explorers Club and Warner Bros. Discovery.

“I am thrilled and honored to receive this grant from the Explorers Club and Warner Bros. Discovery. Aside from offering insight into the likely reasons for the abandonment of the pyramid in antiquity, this project will enable us to piece together a complete picture of ancient Egypt’s former landscape and enable the full story of early inhabitants near the Meidum Pyramid to be told,” Ghoneim said in the announcement. “Furthermore, research of this kind could drastically improve our cultural heritage conservation measures and raise awareness of these ancient sites in the context of modern development planning.”

The team will collect geomorphological, geophysical and deep soil coring data while also conducting radiocarbon dating. Ghoneim’s aim is to make the first complete map of the ancient Nile branches near the site and figure out if the former waterways were simultaneously active when the pyramid was built.

“The Explorers Club, together with Discovery, is thrilled to have Professor Ghoneim on board as one of our remarkable new grantees,” said Emerald Nash, director of grants at The Explorers Club.

UNCW also provided a photo courtesy of Ghoneim from another one of her trips to Egypt.

Eman Ghoneim, UNCW Professor of Earth and Ocean Sciences, at another site in Egypt
Eman Ghoneim, UNCW Professor of Earth and Ocean Sciences, at another site in Egypt(Provided by UNCW, courtesy of Eman Ghoneim)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Hall Mercer
Sheriff’s office: Columbus County man charged with murder after confessing to killing son
Wilmington NC Police Department crews at the scene of a shooting at 34 North Apartments on...
Police say woman got temporary restraining order against man shot and killed in Wilmington
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Businesses reach settlement with husband of bride killed in golf cart crash on wedding night
Carolina Beach PD investigating death at Seaside Chapel
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper
Cooper signs seven bills, lets three become law and vetoes two others

Latest News

The two passengers were quickly extricated from the car and transported to a local trauma center.
Crews respond to late-night crash near Bolivia
The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. and noon on Sunday, Oct. 1.
Carolina Beach PD investigating death at Seaside Chapel
"It’s unclear how long the closure will last."
Lions Bridge at Greenfield Lake indefinitely closed following inspection
Suspect in Holden Beach Rd. larceny
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office identifies woman suspected of larceny