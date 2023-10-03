TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures planned for Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lane closures will take place on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge on Wednesday, Oct. 4, and Thursday, Oct. 5, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

One lane in each direction on the bridge will be closed between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. while NCDOT crews are working.

#Wilmington traffic alert⚠️ one lane in each direction of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will be closed between 8a-4p Wednesday and Thursday.



⚠️ ⚠️ Be alert to #NCDOT crews working in this area⚠️ ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/zSlUKnrwjK — NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) October 3, 2023

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.