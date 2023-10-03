Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures planned for Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge(Kolby Skidmore WECT | WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lane closures will take place on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge on Wednesday, Oct. 4, and Thursday, Oct. 5, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

One lane in each direction on the bridge will be closed between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. while NCDOT crews are working.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Hall Mercer
Sheriff’s office: Columbus County man charged with murder after confessing to killing son
Wilmington NC Police Department crews at the scene of a shooting at 34 North Apartments on...
Police say woman got temporary restraining order against man shot and killed in Wilmington
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Businesses reach settlement with husband of bride killed in golf cart crash on wedding night
Carolina Beach PD investigating death at Seaside Chapel
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper
Cooper signs seven bills, lets three become law and vetoes two others

Latest News

AMC
Only AMC theatre in Wilmington to close Oct. 15
Eman Ghoneim, UNCW Professor of Earth and Ocean Sciences
UNCW professor to lead Egyptian expedition at 4,000-year-old pyramid
The two passengers were quickly extricated from the car and transported to a local trauma center.
Crews respond to late-night crash near Bolivia
The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. and noon on Sunday, Oct. 1.
Carolina Beach PD investigating death at Seaside Chapel