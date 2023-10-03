Senior Connect
Student loan repayment scams: what to know and how to spot them

They may offer you some form of relief or pressure you to act fast or trick you into thinking there's something wrong with your application
By Ava Brendgord
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a three-year pause, federal student loan payments started back up again on October 1st. The hiatus was due to help borrowers stay afloat financially during the pandemic.

Now, North Carolinians owe a combined $51 billion in student loan debt, and this has led to scammers looking to take advantage of the situation.

“Unfortunately, there are some scammers out there that are trying to take advantage of these individuals that are trying to start their loan payments,” Frederick Holding, director of UNCW Office of Scholarship and Funding Aid, said. “Nine times out of ten, it’s not a legitimate loan request.”

Scammers can contact borrowers through email, text messages, phone calls, or by mail. Nowadays, they’re clever and may sound urgent and aggressive, pressuring you to act fast. A common scam is calling a borrower pretending to be from a “student loan forgiveness center,” preying on graduates desperate for some sort of discount on their loans.

Spotting a scam

According to the Federal Communications Commission, common ways to spot a scam include:

• You are pressured to send money or give personal information

• The caller/texter requests an upfront payment to apply or appeal your application

• You are directed to any website outside of StudentAid.gov

• You are requested to contact the caller/texter via an app-based message platform

• The call/text is made using a suspicious caller ID, such as a name that is inconsistent with the substance of the message, or the same area code and first three digits of your phone number

• The caller/texter asks for your Federal Student Aid ID, bank account number, or credit card information

• The caller/texter offers services in exchange for payment via gift cards (such as iTunes cards, Target or other retailer cards, etc.).

What to do if you think you’re being scammed

If you think you have received a phone call or text from a scammer, end the call immediately and don’t share any personal or financial information over the phone. Never give your credit card information or bank account number to someone on a phone call or through text message.

If you received mail claiming to be a “final notice” or another official term, check the contact information and any websites or phone numbers listed on the envelope or inside. Then, call the official phone number listed on the Federal Student Aid website to check if the mail is legitimate.

Beware of anyone charging an upfront fee to assist you with loan debt. It’s illegal under North Carolina law to charge someone to modify their debt.

“The safest thing to do is to always work with your loan servicer and when in doubt, you can log onto StudentAid.gov and you can actually correspond directly with your loan servicer, that way you don’t actually have to respond to anyone,” Holding said.

Remember, if it seems too good to be true, it probably is. Scammers know how sensitive and overwhelming paying off student loan debt can be. They will prey on desperate borrowers and may sometimes leave you paying even more than you already owe.

To stay on track, make sure to pay attention to due dates and payments through the Federal Student Aid website. If you have any questions, contact the Department of Education.

