State budget includes over $289 million for New Hanover County

A CFPUA truck(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Over $289 million in funds will benefit New Hanover and Pender counties as part of the 2023 state budget, according to an announcement from Sen. Michael Lee.

Infrastructure budget allocations highlighted by Lee include:

  • $45 million to New Hanover County for water and wastewater projects
  • $35 million in water and sewer infrastructure funding for the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority “to help mitigate the impacts of PFAS”
  • $30 million to the Lower Cape Fear Water and Sewer Authority
  • $30 million to the Fort Fisher Aquarium for renovations and expansions
  • $24 million for Coastal Horizons “for capital improvements and to support the certified community behavioral health clinic model and TASC programs.”
  • $22 million for the New Hanover County Regional Airport Authority for capital improvements
  • Over $17 million in directed grants “to local non-profits serving on the frontline of our community”
  • $8 million to the Town of Wrightsville Beach for water and wastewater projects
  • $4 million to the county for improvements or equipment at “a Crisis Stabilization/Medical Detox Facility”
  • $3 million for earthworks-related improvements at the Fort Fisher Historic Site
  • $2 million to the Town of Kure Beach for capital improvements
  • Over $1 million to fund Public Defender District 6 positions for New Hanover and Pender counties
  • $1 million for the USS North Carolina Battleship Commission’s “Living with Water Project”
  • $911,667 to Carolina Beach Coastal Storm Damage Mitigation for “their project”
  • Over $600,000 to the City of Wilmington “for an ongoing project to address opioid addiction”

As for education funding in the local area, Lee noted:

  • $1 million for Career Academies for At-Risk Students, a partnership between Cape Fear Community College, NHCS, and Pender County Schools which aims to meet the needs of underserved students.
  • $200,000 for the Masonboro Island Explorers Program, which aims to give students science-based learning opportunities on the island
  • At the University of North Carolina Wilmington:
    • $16 million to grow research programs in “Critical Workforce Areas”
    • $1 million for a transition program benefiting students with learning disabilities
    • $8 million for planning and expansion of the health education buildings along with other related capital improvements
    • $7 million for renovations at Cameron Hall, DeLoach Hall, and Kenan Auditorium
  • At Cape Fear Community College:
    • $7 million for a research vessel to replace the Cape Hatteras vessel
    • A $4 million grant to expand the Surf City CFCC Branch
    • $30 million over two years for health program capital improvements
  • At New Hanover County Schools:
    • $210,000 for “high-impact tutoring at low-performing schools”
    • $3 million for an Artificial Intelligence Pilot Program aimed at implementing a school safety system with AI technology
    • The budget also includes NHCS in the Advanced Teaching Roles program.
