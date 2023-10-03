Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Program for women without insurance in New Hanover Co. to relaunch Oct. 4

New Hanover County Department of Health and Human Services
New Hanover County Department of Health and Human Services(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Qualifying women living in New Hanover County will soon be able to take advantage of the WISEWOMAN health program beginning Wednesday, Oct. 4.

“An acronym for Well-Integrated Screening and Evaluation for Women Across the Nation, this program is available to women between the ages of 35-64 who do not have private insurance or qualify for Medicaid or Medicare. Participants must also meet income guidelines of being at 250 percent or more below the federal poverty level,” a NHC announcement states.

The clinic will be at the Health and Human Services Clinic at 1650 Greenfield Street in Wilmington on the first and third Wednesday each month starting Oct. 4.

“Preventative screenings are so important to detect potential health problems early so they can be addressed, but we know there are members of our community who can’t afford this on their own,” said Health Director Jon Campbell in the announcement. “The WISEWOMAN program provides women who are eligible with an opportunity to be proactive and get the information necessary to take control of their person health.”

Women taking part in the program will be able to receive cardiovascular screenings and monitoring for blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar and weight.

“Healthy behavior support services, such as classes, activities and health coaching, along with referrals to health care providers in the community and low-cost medication sources will also be available,” the announcement continues.

You can learn more online or by calling 910-798-6621.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Hall Mercer
Sheriff’s office: Columbus County man charged with murder after confessing to killing son
Wilmington NC Police Department crews at the scene of a shooting at 34 North Apartments on...
Police say woman got temporary restraining order against man shot and killed in Wilmington
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Businesses reach settlement with husband of bride killed in golf cart crash on wedding night
Man shot himself while handcuffed in police custody, Fayetteville police say
Elijah Jacob Donato
Babysitter arrested on several child sex crime charges in Carolina Beach

Latest News

The apple snail, a harmful invasive species, has been found along the Lumber River in Lumberton.
Freeze or crush these invasive snails if you see them
The apple snail, a harmful invasive species, has been found along the Lumber River in Lumberton.
Freeze or crush these invasive snails if you see them
One lane is expected to be closed for a few hours as crews work to repair the poles.
Police: Roadway partially blocked following collision near 16th and Martin streets
The victim was walking down Peach Street just before 11:30 p.m. when they encountered an...
One person injured in Clarkton shooting, investigation underway