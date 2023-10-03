Program for women without insurance in New Hanover Co. to relaunch Oct. 4

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Qualifying women living in New Hanover County will soon be able to take advantage of the WISEWOMAN health program beginning Wednesday, Oct. 4.

“An acronym for Well-Integrated Screening and Evaluation for Women Across the Nation, this program is available to women between the ages of 35-64 who do not have private insurance or qualify for Medicaid or Medicare. Participants must also meet income guidelines of being at 250 percent or more below the federal poverty level,” a NHC announcement states.

The clinic will be at the Health and Human Services Clinic at 1650 Greenfield Street in Wilmington on the first and third Wednesday each month starting Oct. 4.

“Preventative screenings are so important to detect potential health problems early so they can be addressed, but we know there are members of our community who can’t afford this on their own,” said Health Director Jon Campbell in the announcement. “The WISEWOMAN program provides women who are eligible with an opportunity to be proactive and get the information necessary to take control of their person health.”

Women taking part in the program will be able to receive cardiovascular screenings and monitoring for blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar and weight.

“Healthy behavior support services, such as classes, activities and health coaching, along with referrals to health care providers in the community and low-cost medication sources will also be available,” the announcement continues.

You can learn more online or by calling 910-798-6621.

