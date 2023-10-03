Police: Roadway partially blocked following collision near 16th and Martin streets

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced just before 9:30 a.m. that a collision in the area of 16th and Martin streets is partially blocking the roadway.

“Utility poles are damaged and the roadway is partially blocked. We recommend avoiding the area and finding an alternate route,” the WPD announcement states.

According to a representative with the WPD, no injuries were reported as a result of this incident. One lane is expected to be closed for a few hours as crews work to repair the poles.

