New Navy destroyer named for Plymouth-born Marine to be commissioned

USS Jack H Lucas (DDG 125)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
TAMPA, FL. (WITN) - The United States Navy is commissioning its newest ship which is named after a World War II Marine from Plymouth.

The Navy said on Tuesday that the brand new Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jack H Lucas (DDG 125) will be commissioned in Tampa this Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

The Navy said that the ship is named for Pfc. Jack Lucas who was born in Plymouth, North Carolina, and served in the U.S. Marines during World War II.

According to the Navy, Lucas earned the Medal of Honor for heroism at Iwo Jima when he was just 17 years old. Lucas is the youngest Marine and service member in World War II, to be awarded the United States’ highest military decoration for valor.

The Navy also said that Lucas returned to military service In 1961 as a captain in the U.S. Army and trained younger troops headed for Vietnam.

Lucas passed away on June 5, 2008, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

The USS Jack H. Lucas is the first destroyer built in the Flight III configuration.

The ship was launched on June 24, 2021 and christened as the USS Jack H. Lucas on March 26, 2022.

The USS Jack H. Lucas will be stationed out of San Diego, California.

