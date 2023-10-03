New Hanover County commissioners approve rezonings for new homes along Carolina Beach Rd., hearing on RV park

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County commissioners on Monday approved a rezoning request for new homes along Carolina Beach Road.

The rezoning request allows for up to 200 new multi-family homes and townhomes on 12.68 acres along Carolina Beach Road near the College Road intersection.

It would mean rezoning the area from a mixture of Business (B-2) and Residential (R-15) to Residential Multi-Family (CZD RMF-M).

The problem of overdevelopment versus the need for housing is a problem that New Hanover County Commissioners say won’t resolve itself anytime soon.

“We’re going to start seeing more and more of these kinds of projects come before us. They’re infill projects,” said New Hanover County Commissioner Rob Zapple.

Zapple lost the vote 4-1, after voicing several concerns, his biggest being not the size of the projects, but the impact on infrastructure, specifically, the potential slowdowns in traffic.

“I live not far from there. And I drive in that area quite often. The place is a mess,” said Zapple.

Another worry of his, is overcrowding in schools and flooding, considering a stream flowing right through the proposed site…

Applicants say they are working through these issues, but Zapple is not so sure.

“They say they’re working on it. They’ve got a plan. I was just uncomfortable saying, you know, go ahead without, you know, seeing and having the surety of that plan,” said Zapple.

His fellow commissioners felt more comfortable, as a result, approving the rezoning request to allow the development.

“We are certainly in need of housing in this community. Certainly, folks are having to go all the way to 17th Street all the way downtown, to find places to live that they can afford. So, I think this is a good area for that project,” said Commissioner Leann Pierce.

A quasi-judicial hearing was held on a proposal for a 19-acre RV park along Sidbury Road north of Wilmington. Another developer wanted land rezoned from Residential (R-15) to Community Business (CB) to build a car service center on a bit over an acre along South College Road near Jasmine Cove Way. Both agenda items were approved.

