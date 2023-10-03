Lumberton police searching for 17-year-old shooting suspect; victim faces life-threatening injuries

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Lumberton police are looking for a teenage suspect in a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries Tuesday.

Lumberton Police Captain Terry Parker said officers were called to the 500 block of Crandlemire Road around 2:41 p.m. for reports of a person shot.

When they arrived they found a 28-year-old woman suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds. She was initially treated on the scene by EMS before being airlifted to the hospital for additional treatment.

Lumberton Police Department has been able to identify the suspect as a 17-year-old boy who had run away from the scene before police arrived.

Officers are still looking for the teenager and as a precaution, Lumberton Junior High and Knuckles Elementary School were put on lockdown due to their proximity to where the shooting took place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lumberton Police Department Detective David Bullock at (910) 671-3845.

