Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Lumberton police searching for 17-year-old shooting suspect; victim faces life-threatening injuries

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Lumberton police are looking for a teenage suspect in a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries Tuesday.

Lumberton Police Captain Terry Parker said officers were called to the 500 block of Crandlemire Road around 2:41 p.m. for reports of a person shot.

When they arrived they found a 28-year-old woman suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds. She was initially treated on the scene by EMS before being airlifted to the hospital for additional treatment.

Lumberton Police Department has been able to identify the suspect as a 17-year-old boy who had run away from the scene before police arrived.

Officers are still looking for the teenager and as a precaution, Lumberton Junior High and Knuckles Elementary School were put on lockdown due to their proximity to where the shooting took place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lumberton Police Department Detective David Bullock at (910) 671-3845.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMC Classic Wilmington 16 movie theatre in Wilmington, NC, on the afternoon of Oct. 3, 2023
Only AMC theatre in Wilmington to close Oct. 15
Carolina Beach PD investigating death at Seaside Chapel
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper
Cooper signs seven bills, lets three become law and vetoes two others
Wilmington NC Police Department crews at the scene of a shooting at 34 North Apartments on...
Police say woman got temporary restraining order against man shot and killed in Wilmington
Suspect in Holden Beach Rd. larceny
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office identifies woman suspected of larceny

Latest News

Coastal Horizons
Coastal Horizons, the county, NHCS, USS NC Battleship among entities receiving funding from state budget
New Hanover Board of Education moving forward with prayer policy, headed to final vote
Spark Academy
Spark Academy holds ribbon-cutting ceremony
Wilmington City Hall, also known as Thalian Hall
Wilmington City Council approves funds for Starway Village, road projects
Scam Calls
Wilmington Police Department warning public of telephone scam