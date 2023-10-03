Lions Bridge at Greenfield Lake indefinitely closed following inspection

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington announced on Tuesday, Oct. 3, that the Lions Bridge at Greenfield Lake is indefinitely closed following a routine inspection.

“The Lions Bridge at Greenfield Lake is closed indefinitely to the public after a routine inspection uncovered a broken pile that’s causing a significant slope at the entrance to the bridge. It’s unclear how long the closure will last,” the city announcement states.

