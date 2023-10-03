Senior Connect
Lions Bridge at Greenfield Lake indefinitely closed following inspection

"It’s unclear how long the closure will last."
"It’s unclear how long the closure will last."(City of Wilmington)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington announced on Tuesday, Oct. 3, that the Lions Bridge at Greenfield Lake is indefinitely closed following a routine inspection.

“The Lions Bridge at Greenfield Lake is closed indefinitely to the public after a routine inspection uncovered a broken pile that’s causing a significant slope at the entrance to the bridge. It’s unclear how long the closure will last,” the city announcement states.

