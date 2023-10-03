Senior Connect
Lane of W Salisbury Street to close Tuesday in Wrightsville Beach

(MGN Online)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a lane of U.S. 74 E (W Salisbury Street) across Lees Cut is scheduled to close until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

“Flaggers will direct traffic in this area. Use caution and slow down!” the announcement states.

