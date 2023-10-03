Senior Connect
Get Fit with 6: October challenge

The Get Fit with 6: October challenge features three exercises you can do anywhere
By Kim Ratcliff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This month we’re going back to the basics with three exercises you can do anywhere, including at home, on vacation and even while traveling for work.

You don’t need any equipment to do push ups, sit ups and squats.

Regular Push Ups

- Hands on the ground, shoulder width apart

- On your toes with feet straight out behind you

- Move down until your chest comes close to the ground, back up and repeat

Modified Push Ups

- Hands on the ground, shoulder width apart

- On your knees with ankles crossed behind you

- Move down until your chest comes close to the ground, back up and repeat

Regular Sit Ups

- Lay on your back

- Feet extended in front with slight bend in the knees

- Hands extended behind your head

- Bring arms all the way and touch your toes then back down and repeat

Modified Sit Ups

- Lay on your back

- Bring feet closer in toward your body

- Put your head in your hands

- Chin up toward the ceiling

- Pulse up and back down

Squats

- Stand up with feet shoulder width apart

- Hand across your chest

- Squat down with buttocks behind you

- You can use weights for a tougher work out

This month we go back to the basics with three exercises you can do anywhere.(WECT)

