Freeze or crush these invasive snails if you see them

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WRAL) - The apple snail, a harmful invasive species, has been found along the Lumber River in Lumberton.

Apple Snails are most easily recognizable by their distinctive large, bright pink egg clusters.

Apple Snails are dangerous to humans because the snail can carry rat lungworm, which can cause a potentially fatal disease if the snails are eaten raw or undercooked. The snails egg masses also contain a toxin which can cause skin and eye rashes.

A person first sent a photograph of suspected Apple Snail egg clusters to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, and a commission biologist collected additional samples. Tests at the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences confirmed the eggs as belonging to Apple Snails, which are native to South America.

