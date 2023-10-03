Senior Connect
Freeze or crush these invasive snails if you see them

Apple snails can sicken humans if they are eaten raw or undercooked. Their egg masses also contain a toxin which can cause skin and eye rashes.
The apple snail, a harmful invasive species, has been found along the Lumber River in Lumberton.
By Jodi Leese Glusco
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WRAL) - The apple snail, a harmful invasive species, has been found along the Lumber River in Lumberton.

Apple Snails are most easily recognizable by their distinctive large, bright pink egg clusters.

Apple Snails are dangerous to humans because the snail can carry rat lungworm, which can cause a potentially fatal disease if the snails are eaten raw or undercooked. The snails egg masses also contain a toxin which can cause skin and eye rashes.

A person first sent a photograph of suspected Apple Snail egg clusters to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, and a commission biologist collected additional samples. Tests at the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences confirmed the eggs as belonging to Apple Snails, which are native to South America.

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

