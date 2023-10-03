Senior Connect
Forever Family: Meet Nyla

This week on our Forever Family segment, we’d like you to meet 12 year-old Nyla.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This week in our Forever Family segment, we want to reintroduce you to 12 year-old Nyla.

Nyla is still waiting for a forever family, and her child advocate wants her to be able to share all her wonderful qualities with loving parents, or even a single parent.

Nyla wants to be a fashion designer and a basketball player when she grows up.

She loves Taylor Swift and watching scary movies.

“Nyla has not had an easy life, but despite everything, she is extremely sweet natured and loving,” Child Advocate Michelle Moreau said. “She is very engaging, and loving, and loves to be around people. She is creative and loves to do arts and crafts. She is a very girly girl.”

To learn more, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY or go to foreverfamily.org.

