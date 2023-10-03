Father, two daughters killed in York house fire, family says

YORK, S.C. (WBTV) – A man and two small children died following a weekend house fire in York County.

The York County Coroner’s Office confirms the fire happened on Barron Park early Sunday morning in York.

WBTV talked to some of family members who came back to the scene Tuesday for closure.

Sashona Ellis, a grandmother of two children said, “I’m feeling good because I know that they’re free.”

“I just needed to go in there to physically see what took place, but they’re in a good place and I’m okay with it now,” she added.

Bryan Patton Jr. and his two daughters, 3-year-old Malayah and 2-year-old Milani, lost their lives, the coroner said.

Family members confirmed the man was the father of the two children.

They added they believe the fire started in the kitchen, although WBTV is still working to learn an official cause.

“Those were my angels, they were very ahead of their time, ancient souls,” remembered Ellis.

Pastor Coreane Darby, the great-grandmother of children said, “I just thank God for all of the support that has been given to us.”

The family and neighbors describe BJ as a great person and amazing father to his daughters.

“He just loved his children and stood by them,” said a neighbor.

“He’s good, he’s shining so bright right now, he’s in a better place” remarked Ellis.

By Tuesday morning, a memorial featuring balloons, stuffed animals and flowers was displayed in front of the home, which was still wrapped with police tape.

Autopsy and toxicology have been completed and the deaths are still under investigation by the York City Police Department, the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division, the South Carolina State Fire Marshal and the York County Coroner’s Office.

