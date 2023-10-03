Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Father, two daughters killed in York house fire, family says

A memorial featuring balloons, stuffed animals and flowers was displayed in front of the home.
Family and neighbors described the man as a great person and amazing father to his daughters.
By Nikki Hauser, WBTV Web Staff and Lowell Rose
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, S.C. (WBTV) – A man and two small children died following a weekend house fire in York County.

The York County Coroner’s Office confirms the fire happened on Barron Park early Sunday morning in York.

WBTV talked to some of family members who came back to the scene Tuesday for closure.

Sashona Ellis, a grandmother of two children said, “I’m feeling good because I know that they’re free.”

“I just needed to go in there to physically see what took place, but they’re in a good place and I’m okay with it now,” she added.

Bryan Patton Jr. and his two daughters, 3-year-old Malayah and 2-year-old Milani, lost their lives, the coroner said.

Family members confirmed the man was the father of the two children.

They added they believe the fire started in the kitchen, although WBTV is still working to learn an official cause.

“Those were my angels, they were very ahead of their time, ancient souls,” remembered Ellis.

Pastor Coreane Darby, the great-grandmother of children said, “I just thank God for all of the support that has been given to us.”

The family and neighbors describe BJ as a great person and amazing father to his daughters.

“He just loved his children and stood by them,” said a neighbor.

“He’s good, he’s shining so bright right now, he’s in a better place” remarked Ellis.

Caption

By Tuesday morning, a memorial featuring balloons, stuffed animals and flowers was displayed in front of the home, which was still wrapped with police tape.

Autopsy and toxicology have been completed and the deaths are still under investigation by the York City Police Department, the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division, the South Carolina State Fire Marshal and the York County Coroner’s Office.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent right to your phone.

Autopsy and toxicology have been completed and the deaths are still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMC Classic Wilmington 16 movie theatre in Wilmington, NC, on the afternoon of Oct. 3, 2023
Only AMC theatre in Wilmington to close Oct. 15
Carolina Beach PD investigating death at Seaside Chapel
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper
Cooper signs seven bills, lets three become law and vetoes two others
Wilmington NC Police Department crews at the scene of a shooting at 34 North Apartments on...
Police say woman got temporary restraining order against man shot and killed in Wilmington
Suspect in Holden Beach Rd. larceny
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office identifies woman suspected of larceny

Latest News

Patrick McHenry
North Carolina’s McHenry takes over as interim U.S. House speaker following McCarthy’s ouster
A $200 cash prize is available for whoever can capture the best wildlife photo in North Carolina.
NC Wildlife Commission putting on annual photography competition, cash prizes available
Coastal Horizons
Coastal Horizons, New Hanover Co., Battleship NC among entities receiving funding from state budget
78-year-old Carolyn Miller was sleeping inside when a drunk driver crashed a pickup into her...
‘I’m still in shock’: Man crashes into 78-year-old woman’s bedroom overnight
New Hanover Board of Education moving forward with prayer policy, headed to final vote