Crews respond to late-night crash near Bolivia

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bolivia Fire Department crews responded to a crash near Bolivia just after 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2.

“Last night, while you were sleeping Bolivia Fire crews were dispatched to a possible rollover near the intersection of Mill Creek and Hwy 17,” an announcement from the fire department states. “On arrival crews found the vehicle that had rolled upside down with 2 passengers entrapped in the car!”

According to the BFD, the two passengers were quickly extricated from the car and transported to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

“Great work to all involved for a quick and efficient job!” the release adds.

