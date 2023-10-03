Senior Connect
Controlled burn set for Carolina Beach State Park

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
The red outlines will be the area of a controlled burn at Carolina Beach State Park set for Oct. 4, 2023(North Carolina State Parks)

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A controlled burn is set to take place at Carolina Beach State Park on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The burn will be in the southern part of the park including parts of the Sugarloaf Trail, Sugarloaf Dune, and Sand Live Oak Trails.

“This burn, among others, is used to reduce hazards and to benefit wildlife and plants, including Longleaf Pine and Venus Flytraps,” a park announcement states.

It is set to begin at 10 a.m., and nearby trails and service roads will be closed during the burn, including the southern Sugarloaf Trail and the Sand Live Oak Trail.

“The park will remain open; with the Marina, campground, and trails in the remainder of the park operating as normal. All trails will reopen when all hazards have been mitigated,” the announcement continues.

