Community invited to decorate little Christmas trees for Hannah Block Historic USO fundraiser

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The community is invited to the Lighting the Way Christmas Tree Auction fundraiser in support of the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center located in downtown Wilmington.

The online auction, hosted by the Thalian Association Community Theatre, will begin on Nov. 13 and run until Dec. 3. The trees will be on display in the Community Arts Center for the rest of November and into early December.

As of Oct. 3, people are invited to pick up tabletop trees for free at the center on a first-come first-served bases during business hours Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Then you’re invited to infuse the tree with holiday spirit and decorations to create a beautiful Christmas tree. You will then return your creation to the center between Nov. 13 and 16 for the bidding to begin.

Then on Dec. 3 from 3 to 4 p.m., there will be a Christmas themed event with cookies, hot chocolate and the Community Arts Center Choir, Voices. The event will also announce the winners, though you won’t be required to attend to win.

Proceeds will benefit the center for improvements, such as replacing the folding upholstered chairs for the auditorium that is the home to the Thalian Youth Theatre.

