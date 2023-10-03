Senior Connect
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs donations to buy headphones for students

Community Classroom
Community Classroom(WECT)
By Frances Weller
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HALLSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - It can get quite noisy in Ms. Worley’s class at Hallsboro Artesia Elementary School. That’s why the PreK-2 teacher wants to buy headphones for each of her students. She’s asking for donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“Each of our students have their own Chromebook at school,” Ms. Worley said on her DonorsChoose page. “Students are required to complete assignments on these laptops. Some of the assignments include math puzzles and phonics games. These programs have audio to them so it can get really loud in the classroom without headphones.”

Ms. Worley needs $420 to purchase the headphones. She’s hoping to get some help buying the headgear.

“Having individual headphones for all of my students will allow them to complete assignments and play educational games without distracting their peers,” she said. “If this project gets funded my students would have their own headphones to use all year.

Ms. Worley has to be fully funded before DonorsChoose will purchase the items. Once that happens, DonorsChoose will buy the headphones and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to make a donation to Ms. Worley’s DonorsChoose project, click here.

