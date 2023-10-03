Carolina Beach PD investigating death at Seaside Chapel

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities are investigating a death at Seaside Chapel, according to the Carolina Beach Police Department.

According to a CBPD representative, the incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. and noon on Sunday, Oct. 1, at the church, located at 105 Dow Road S.

No further details were made available at this time. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.