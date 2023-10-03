Senior Connect
Carolina Beach PD investigating death at Seaside Chapel

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities are investigating a death at Seaside Chapel, according to the Carolina Beach Police Department.

According to a CBPD representative, the incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. and noon on Sunday, Oct. 1, at the church, located at 105 Dow Road S.

No further details were made available at this time. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

