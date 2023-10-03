Brunswick Nuclear Plant sirens to be tested Oct. 11

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The outdoor warning sirens around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will undergo testing between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

According to officials, the 38 sirens within 10 miles of the plant will sound at full volume for three minutes.

“To ensure they are functioning properly, it may be necessary to test some sirens more than once,” a news release states. “Testing is performed in cooperation with emergency officials in Brunswick and New Hanover counties, who are responsible for sounding the sirens.”

