Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Brunswick Nuclear Plant sirens to be tested Oct. 11

Brunswick Nuclear Plant
Brunswick Nuclear Plant(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The outdoor warning sirens around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will undergo testing between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

According to officials, the 38 sirens within 10 miles of the plant will sound at full volume for three minutes.

“To ensure they are functioning properly, it may be necessary to test some sirens more than once,” a news release states. “Testing is performed in cooperation with emergency officials in Brunswick and New Hanover counties, who are responsible for sounding the sirens.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Hall Mercer
Sheriff’s office: Columbus County man charged with murder after confessing to killing son
Wilmington NC Police Department crews at the scene of a shooting at 34 North Apartments on...
Police say woman got temporary restraining order against man shot and killed in Wilmington
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Businesses reach settlement with husband of bride killed in golf cart crash on wedding night
Man shot himself while handcuffed in police custody, Fayetteville police say
Elijah Jacob Donato
Babysitter arrested on several child sex crime charges in Carolina Beach

Latest News

The victim was walking down Peach Street just before 11:30 p.m. when they encountered an...
One person injured in Clarkton shooting, investigation underway
Wilmington’s Ryan Nyquist will be inducted into the National BMX Hall of Fame this Saturday,...
Wilmington’s Ryan Nyquist to be inducted into National BMX Hall of Fame
The two passengers were quickly extricated from the car and transported to a local trauma center.
Crews respond to late-night crash near Bolivia
Carolina Beach PD investigating death at Seaside Chapel