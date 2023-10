SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit are asking for help in locating a woman involved in a larceny.

The incident took place on Monday morning, Oct. 2, at 593 Holden Beach Rd in Shallotte.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Fuller at 910-386-7080.

