Only AMC theatre in Wilmington to close Oct. 15

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The AMC Classic Wilmington 16 movie theatre is set to close at the end of business on Sunday, Oct. 15, per an AMC representative.

“AMC will cease operations at AMC Classic Wilmington 16, effective at the end of business, Sunday, Oct. 15. AMC routinely reviews the theatres in our circuit, as well as opportunities outside of our circuit, and makes decisions based on what will best strengthen the Company going forward,” the representative said in an email to WECT.

This will mark the closure of the only AMC theatre in Wilmington.

