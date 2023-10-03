After contentious meeting, New Hanover County’s Project Grace passes Local Government Commission

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County’s plan to build a new library and museum in downtown Wilmington is one step closer to becoming reality. North Carolina’s Local Government Commission (LGC) voted Tuesday to approve the county’s plan to take on $57 million in debt to fund the project.

The motion to approve the county’s financing plan passed with a slim 5-4 majority. State Treasurer and LGC Chairman Dale Folwell has criticized Project Grace for months, citing concerns with the county’s plan to sell a block of land to Cape Fear Development to build the new facility.

“The fact is that there’s a pattern of profits and there’s a pattern of the folks that you are entrusting Project Grace to that have their hand, or their finger, or their pulse on every single one of these transactions that either have or have not come in front of the Local Government Commission.”

Folwell introduced a motion to deny the county’s financing application before inviting New Hanover County resident Diana Hill to address the board. The meeting was held at Appalachian State University in Boone.

Hill has been an outspoken opponent of Project Grace and, once again, urged the LGC to deny the county’s application.

After Hill’s comments, Folwell asked New Hanover County Commission Chairman Bill Rivenbark to address any of the LGC’s questions. When Commissioner Dane Scalise approached the microphone to speak on Rivenbark and the county’s behalf, Folwell made it clear he wanted to hear from Rivenbark specifically.

“As the chairman of this board, I asked for the chairman to come up and answer questions we might have,” said Folwell.

“Mr. Chairman, with due respect, I think you’d be overstretching the authority as chair of the meeting,” LGC Member John Burns said in response. “If the proponents of the proposal here have designated a spokesperson, then I think we should hear from that spokesperson. That’s my two cents.”

Scalise then addressed the LGC and offered to answer any questions.

Before Folwell’s motion to deny the application came to a vote, LGC Member Paul Butler asked about a possible conflict of interest for fellow LGC Member Vida Harvey. Butler’s concerns stemmed from the fact that Harvey works for Novant Health and a member of the Board of Trustees for Novant Health, Brian Eckel, is also a partner with Cape Fear Development.

Harvey asked the LGC’s attorneys if there would be any conflict of interest and said she does not work directly under Novant’s Board of Trustees and was unaware of Eckel’s role.

Folwell’s motion to deny the county’s application failed after a split 4-4 vote. Harvey abstained from that vote.

North Carolina Secretary of Revenue and LGC Member Ronald Penny then motioned to approve the county’s financing plan for Project Grace. Then, the LGC’s attorneys said it did not appear Harvey would need to recuse herself for any conflict of interest related to the project.

LGC Member Mike Philbeck said Butler and Folwell were “bullying” Harvey by mentioning that she may have a conflict of interest.

“The legal counsel seems to indicate that Ms. Harvey does not have a conflict,” said Philbeck. “I do think it’s wrong for [Folwell] and/or Mr. Butler- I love and admire both of you- but I do think you bullied her. And I’m very, very upset at the way this has gone down if this is not approved.”

Harvey then decided she would not abstain from the vote to approve the county’s application and the board voted, 5-4, to allow Project Grace to move forward. Folwell, Butler, State Auditor Beth Wood, and Nancy Hoffman cast the dissenting votes.

“Even though there were plenty of opportunities where folks wanted us to make it personal, wanted us to get emotional, we didn’t take that bait,” said Scalise. “We’re so excited to move forward with it and it’s unfortunate that some folks wanted to make it into something more than that.”

Scalise says the county expects to break ground on the project by the end of the year and the county says the new facility is expected open by the end of 2025.

“This is a project nine years in the making. Thirteen commissioners and tons of staff people have, for all of those years, worked really, really hard to make Project Grace a reality, and it culminated in the victorious outcome here in Boone today,” said Scalise. “We’re coming back to Wilmington victors and we couldn’t be more excited.”

A similar version of Project Grace stalled at the state level last year after a motion to approve the county’s application was not seconded by any members of the LGC.

“After years of collaborative effort, the dedication of our county staff, the invaluable support from community partners, and the guidance of various boards, specifically the library and museum boards, we have crystallized the vision for Project Grace,” said New Hanover County Manager Chris Coudriet via a press release.

The LGC also voted unanimously to approve its consent agenda, which included a request from Brunswick County to issue $25 million in revenue bonds to increase the treatment capacity of the Shallotte Wastewater Treatment Plant and a request from Leland for the town to spend $8 million on the Founders Park project.

