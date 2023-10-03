Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

14-year-old killed standing next to broken-down car on side of highway, coroner confirms

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the boy as Rolando Nunez Moreno.
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the boy as Rolando Nunez Moreno.(MGN)
By Steven Ardary and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A 14-year-old was killed Friday night while standing outside of a broken-down car on the highway, authorities said.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the boy as Rolando Nunez Moreno.

O’Neal said Rolando was standing on the side of I-526 around 8:15 p.m. when he was hit by a car that police said went airborne and crashed into a home.

No other serious injuries were reported.

North Charleston Police’s traffic unit is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Hall Mercer
Sheriff’s office: Columbus County man charged with murder after confessing to killing son
Wilmington NC Police Department crews at the scene of a shooting at 34 North Apartments on...
Police say woman got temporary restraining order against man shot and killed in Wilmington
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Businesses reach settlement with husband of bride killed in golf cart crash on wedding night
Carolina Beach PD investigating death at Seaside Chapel
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper
Cooper signs seven bills, lets three become law and vetoes two others

Latest News

FILE - Laphonza Butler, President of EMILY's List, speaks during an event in Washington,...
Laphonza Butler sworn in to replace late California Sen. Feinstein, third Black female senator in US history
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
Speaker McCarthy’s job at risk after House votes to move ahead with hard-right effort to oust him
Representatives debate whether to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
House debates whether to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy
Video taken inside the Wax, Packs, and Throwbacks sports memorabilia and trading card store...
Tom Brady trades his own rookie card to young boy: ‘That’s a $1,000 card right there’
Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media before entering the courtroom at New York...
Judge in Trump’s fraud trial issues limited gag order after former president makes disparaging post about court clerk