Woman in hospice fulfils dream to go skydiving

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - One persons life changed forever when they found out they had a cancerous brain tumor, Sunday this person had the chance to check sky diving off of their bucket list.

Many people go through life thinking they’ll have plenty of time to check every item off of their bucket list. However, that was not the case for 38-year-old Tosha Jacobs, who is now in hospice care.

Jacobs took the risk to make all her dreams come true. According to her care givers Jacobs has lived her life looking for the next thrill.

Her life quickly turned around when she found out she had a brain tumor seven years ago. The fast growing tumor completely changed her body and made it difficult for her to speak.

Jacobs is now in hospice at Lower Cape Fear Life Care. The organization is giving her the chance to check a big dream off her bucket list

" It’s amazing to be with people, not only our staff but also with the patients as they prepare for something they’ve looked forward to for perhaps their entire life,” said Eric Walker, the vice president of sales marketing and community engagement with Cape Fear Life Care.

Lower Cape Fear Life Care is a nonprofit organization that helps hospice patients check their biggest dreams off of their bucket list.

Skydiving just happened to be a bucket list item for Tosha Jacobs. On Sunday afternoon, she signed the waiver, and loaded up for her biggest thrill yet. Jacobs she was not alone, her social work Wendy Reavis came along for the ride.

“I think it’s important for everyone to have a bucket list and to make sure that you’re doing things in life that you haven’t yet done. Because you never know when, you just never know when, you just never know in day to day. Life has ups and downs and you just never know when something is going to happen and it could be your last day, so it’s good to make sure you have everything done you want to do in life,” said Reavis.

Jacob is only 38-years-old, caregivers say she wanted to go skydiving to forget about the cancer and float away the stress. Reavis and Jacobs took the 14,000 foot jump, and both say they would do it again.

“I try just because of her age to get her out and about just to do things because she is still young. She likes to go out and do things. She is not your typical patient that you know is bed bound. You know theres a lot of people that can’t go out and do things like they would want to. You know she’s young we try to have as much fun as possible,” said Reavis.

