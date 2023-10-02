Wilmington’s Ryan Nyquist to be inducted into National BMX Hall of Fame

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington’s Ryan Nyquist will be inducted into the National BMX Hall of Fame this Saturday, October 7, 2023, at a ceremony in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Nyquist and seven others will be inducted in the Class of 2023. Considered one of the most influential freestyle racers of his generation, Nyquist has won 16 X Games medals, had 39 X Games competition starts and 60 finals appearances in his career. He is currently USA Cycling’s Head Coach for Team USA’s BMX freestyle program.

Nyquist lived and trained in Greenville, North Carolina for years. He and his wife Ali moved their three boys to Wilmington in 2018. She owns Amplify, a cycling-themed gym and physical fitness center. Ryan built a ramp in his yard, and he uses it to keep his riding skills sharp.

According to a news release, USA BMX inducts legendary BMX racers and industry personalities into the National BMX Hall of Fame each year. Nominations are accepted by the public, and the final nominees are determined by the Hall of Fame Selection Committee. From there, the final inductees are then voted on by 500 BMX experts including current Hall of Famers, BMX historians and members of the media.

“The contributions this year’s honorees have made to the sport of BMX in their own, unique ways are nothing short of extraordinary,” B.A. Anderson, CEO of USA BMX, said in an email news release. “This is one of the most special events we hold each year because it is our opportunity to show our gratitude for everything our honorees have done to support the mission of USA BMX. They broke barriers, busted through walls and paved the way for this once known ‘alternative’ sport to become mainstream.”

To see the list of 2023 honorees, you can click here.

