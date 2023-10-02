West Bladen High School gymnasium named in honor of Coach Ken Cross

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The West Bladen High School gymnasium was named in honor of Coach Ken Cross on Sunday.

“I love basketball, you love basketball. But there’s other things more important than basketball. Not a lot. But there’s always other things,” Ken Cross, former WBHS men’s basketball coach, said.

Coach Cross received recognition for years of dedication and the impact he had on many students and players lives. This ceremony brought his former students out to say just how much of inspiration he is to them.

“He means a lot to us specifically here at West Bladen. And he’s played with him coaching at both schools but just wanted to give him a little time recognition to give him time to kind of speak on some of his successes he’s had on with some of us players and just across the county,” Nathan Priest, a former player at WBHS, said.

Coach Cross led the Knights to a win in the 2008 2A Men’s Basketball State Championship, which is their only state championship in school history.

“It’s been a long ride. I graduated in 2009. And, you know, we’ve been talking over the years and just being a player, you know, I’m saying he was definitely a figure in my life, a motivational figure. And we still talk to today,” Wayne McDonald, a former WBHS basketball player said.

Coach Cross has over 50 years of coaching experience with over 650 wins in his portfolio. He made sure his players were well equipped before their games.

“Coaches scouting reports, normally, they look like writing from top to bottom all the way across and they have players what they’re good at. He’ll have his little sayings on there. Togetherness equals success, rebound play with super intensity, all that stuff. But I mean, we would get these before every game. Mostly around lunch, he would come in and give us these,” Rodd Baxley, a former player, said.

But Coach Cross says it’s more than just a game.

“You know, and that’s your job to make sure that you’re making a good impression. And that’s why I follow God, family, books, and basketball.”

