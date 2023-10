DUBLIN, N.C. (WECT) - A portion of Reedy Meadow Road (SR 1341) will be closed through 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, while crews work on a crossline replacement project.

Starting Monday, Oct. 2, the road will be closed just north of Bethel Church Road (SR 1106).

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.

