Ticket sold in NC wins $2 million in weekend Powerball drawing

Lottery officials said the ticket was sold in Wake County.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A lucky player from North Carolina won $2 million in Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

The $3 Power Play ticket was purchased at a Murphy Express in Wake County. The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million, and doubled to $2 million when the 2X multiplier hit.

Lottery officials said the winner has 180 days to claim their prize.

Nobody won the top prize on Saturday, bringing the Powerball jackpot to $1.04 billion for Monday’s drawing.

Monday’s jackpot is the ninth-largest of any lottery ever.

