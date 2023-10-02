Ticket sold in NC wins $2 million in weekend Powerball drawing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A lucky player from North Carolina won $2 million in Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

The $3 Power Play ticket was purchased at a Murphy Express in Wake County. The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million, and doubled to $2 million when the 2X multiplier hit.

Lottery officials said the winner has 180 days to claim their prize.

Nobody won the top prize on Saturday, bringing the Powerball jackpot to $1.04 billion for Monday’s drawing.

Monday’s jackpot is the ninth-largest of any lottery ever.

Related: Powerball jackpot rises to $1.04 billion after another drawing without a big winner

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.