Surf City police searching for two people suspected of larceny

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Surf City Police Department is asking for help to identify two people suspected of involvement in a felony larceny at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Sept. 28.

Anyone who recognizes either of the people in the provided photographs or has information about this incident is asked to call 910-328-7711.

Tips can also be submitted via this email, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ‘SURFCITY’ at the anonymous tip line.

