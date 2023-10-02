Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Surf City police searching for two people suspected of larceny

Suspects in Lowe's larceny
Suspects in Lowe's larceny(Surf City Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Surf City Police Department is asking for help to identify two people suspected of involvement in a felony larceny at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Sept. 28.

Anyone who recognizes either of the people in the provided photographs or has information about this incident is asked to call 910-328-7711.

Tips can also be submitted via this email, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ‘SURFCITY’ at the anonymous tip line.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Jacob Donato
Babysitter arrested on several child sex crime charges in Carolina Beach
Matthew Hall Mercer
Sheriff’s office: Columbus County man charged with murder after confessing to killing son
Police are looking for Charlotte Sena, 9, who is believed to be in "imminent danger."
Amber Alert issued for missing 9-year-old from New York believed to be in ‘imminent danger’
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Businesses reach settlement with husband of bride killed in golf cart crash on wedding night
Man shot himself while handcuffed in police custody, Fayetteville police say

Latest News

Cape Fear Community College Wilson Center
CFCC’s Wilson Center to host ‘A Prairie Home Companion 50th Anniversary Show’
People from across the community came together to help raise awareness for those dealing with...
NAMI Holds Annual walk to raise awareness about mental health
Success and tragedy of what goes into a Coast Guard search and rescue
Lost at sea: The success and tragedy of what goes into a Coast Guard search and rescue
Hundreds gathered for the second annual Cape Fear Latinos Festival
Wilmington hosts annual Cape Fear Latinos Festival
Wilmington NC Police Department crews at the scene of a shooting at 34 North Apartments on...
Police say woman got temporary restraining order against man shot and killed in Wilmington