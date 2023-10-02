Senior Connect
Sheriff’s office: Chadbourn man charged with murder after confessing to killing son

Matthew Hall Mercer
Matthew Hall Mercer(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office released details on Monday, Oct. 2, concerning the arrest of 41-year-old Matthew Hall Mercer.

According to the incident report, Mercer allegedly confessed to the killing of his son.

He has been charged with murder and is being held under no bond. Mercer was booked by authorities on Saturday, Sept. 30.

“Additional info is pending further investigation,” the sheriff’s office report states.

