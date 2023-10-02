Sheriff’s office: Chadbourn man charged with murder after confessing to killing son

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office released details on Monday, Oct. 2, concerning the arrest of 41-year-old Matthew Hall Mercer.

According to the incident report, Mercer allegedly confessed to the killing of his son.

He has been charged with murder and is being held under no bond. Mercer was booked by authorities on Saturday, Sept. 30.

“Additional info is pending further investigation,” the sheriff’s office report states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.