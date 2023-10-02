A Prairie Home Companion 50th Anniversary Show to come to Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - ‘A Prairie Home Companion 50th Anniversary Show’ is coming to the Wilson Center at CFCC on Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

Featuring Garrison Keillor, the creator of ‘Prairie Home Companion’, will also be at the event. The audience will also be able to participate in an intermission singalong.

“A Prairie Home Companion was the creme de la creme of NPR’s Saturday evening programming for over forty years. Its stop at the Wilson Center is part of a nationwide tour celebrating the show’s 50th anniversary. The 140-minute celebration of the “Last Live Radio Variety Show” will open with a video explaining Prairie Home Companion’s origins in Minnesota, followed by Garrison Keillor’s stand-up routine on the beauty of being 80. Well-loved comedy sketches like Guy Noir, Private Eye, The Lives of the Cowboys, Duane’s Mom, and Ruth Harrison, Reference Librarian, will be performed by the Royal Academy of Radio Acting with sound-effects wizard Fred Newman,” a press release from CFCC states.

Tickets will be available online to Wilson Center Members on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 10 a.m. and to the general public on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at 10 a.m.

Ticket Central is open for telephone and in-person sales from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. They can be reached at 910-362-7999 or by their email for any questions.

