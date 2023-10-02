Senior Connect
Portion of Canal Drive in Carolina Beach to close for marina project

(MGN Online)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach has announced that a portion of Canal Drive is scheduled to be closed through Friday, Oct. 13, while contractors work on the “Town Marina project.”

According to the announcement, the 200 block of Canal Drive, between Carl Winner Drive and Pelican Lane, will be closed to all traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 2, through Oct. 13.

“Drivers are asked to use Carolina Beach Ave. N. as a detour during the closure. Access to parking lots and businesses in the area will remain open,” the announcement from the town states.

